Big Ten releases new conference-only football schedule, Maryland to open season Sept. 5 at Iowa

The Big Ten on Wednesday unveiled a new 10-game, conference-only football schedule, with Maryland slated to begin the 2020 season Sept. 5 at Iowa.
The conference on July 9 became the first Power 5 conference to announce it would scrap all non-conference games from fall sports, as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic continued to surge in parts of the country. Games against Towson, Northern Illinois and West Virginia were removed from Maryland’s football schedule.
Maryland’s schedule includes the nine conference games from its original schedule and an additional cross-division game. The Terps’ home opener will be against Michigan State on Sept. 12. The team will also host Rutgers, Wisconsin, Ohio State and Minnesota. The Terps also will play road games at Northwestern, Penn State, Indiana and Michigan. Maryland’s season finale will be Nov. 21 at home against Minnesota.
The Big Ten Championship Game is scheduled to be played Dec. 5 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, although it could be moved to as late as Dec. 19.
“While the Conference remains hopeful for a September 2020 start in all fall sports, including football, issuing a schedule does not guarantee that competition will occur,” the Big Ten said in a news release.
“While our strategy is to continue planning for all fall sports, if the virus continues to spread among our students despite our many preventative measures, including testing and quarantine protocols, we are also prepared to delay or cancel competition to pursuant to local and state public health orders or the recommendations of our medical experts.”
Maryland’s schedule also includes two bye week weekends on Oct. 10 and Nov. 14, which allows for flexibility should the pandemic force the conference to alter its schedule again.
All kickoff times and broadcast information will be released at a later date.
Maryland athletics on Wednesday also announced season tickets will not be sold for the 2020 football season and tickets will be sold on an individual game basis, if health conditions permit.
“Under guidance from the Prince George’s County Health Department, we are preparing to begin the season with no fans in attendance,” the department wrote on its website.
Last week, the Pac-12 announced a 10-game conference-only football schedule. The ACC also announced it would shift the conference’s football schedule to an 11-game slate beginning the weekend of Sept. 12 that includes independent Notre Dame. The SEC voted to adopt a 10-game, conference-only football schedule beginning Sept. 26.
Maryland athletics on July 11 announced it had suspended its individual, voluntary workouts after nine individuals tested positive for COVID-19. Eleven days later, the department announced it resumed workouts. The department on Tuesday reported no positive cases in its latest screening for the second consecutive week. To date, the department has administered 964 tests, which have returned 12 positive tests, a positivity rate of 1.2%.
Other Big Ten schools, such as Rutgers and Michigan State, have had to pause workouts and quarantine student-athletes after individuals tested positive for COVID-19. Maryland is scheduled to begin preseason practice on Friday.
As concern over health and safety protocols continue, some high-profile players have opted-out of the 2020 season. Last week, Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley announced he would opt-out of the season and prepare for the 2021 NFL draft. Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman on Tuesday announced he would do the same. And according to a Yahoo Sports report, Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons, an All-American linebacker, is expected to opt-out of the season as well to prepare for the draft.
Moments before the Big Ten released its schedule, UConn became the first FBS team to cancel its football due season due to concerns over the coronavirus.