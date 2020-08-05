Big Ten releases new conference-only football schedule, Maryland to open season Sept. 5 at Iowa

As concern over health and safety protocols continue, some high-profile players have opted-out of the 2020 season. Last week, Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley announced he would opt-out of the season and prepare for the 2021 NFL draft. Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman on Tuesday announced he would do the same. And according to a Yahoo Sports report, Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons, an All-American linebacker, is expected to opt-out of the season as well to prepare for the draft.