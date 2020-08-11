Big Ten postpones fall sports season, including football; conference hoping to play in spring

The Big Ten on Tuesday announced that it is postponing the fall sports season, the first Power 5 conference to do so, and will aim to play in the spring.
The conference’s decision is the latest blow to college football amid uncertainty induced by the coronavirus pandemic. Other sports affected include men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball.
“The mental and physical health and welfare of our student-athletes has been at the center of every decision we have made regarding the ability to proceed forward,” Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said in a statement. “As time progressed and after hours of discussion with our Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee, it became abundantly clear that there was too much uncertainty regarding potential medical risks to allow our student-athletes to compete this fall.”
The Mid-American Conference on Saturday announced that it was postponing its fall sports season, becoming the first Football Bowl Subdivision league to do so. The Mountain West on Monday became the second FBS conference to postpone its fall sports season, announcing it would attempt to play football in the spring.
The MAC and Mountain West’s decision follows Connecticut, which on Wednesday became the first FBS team to cancel its college football season, and the postponement of football by several Football Championship Subdivision conferences. As it stands, 41 of the 130 FBS schools will not play this fall.
Since the coronavirus outbreak shuttered spring football and COVID-19 cases continued to rise in parts of the country, the possibility of a college football season without interruption appeared murky. The NCAA lifted its moratorium for on-campus workouts and football programs began summer workouts in June.
But several programs struggled to avoid coronavirus outbreaks without the protection of a bubble — such as professional basketball, soccer and hockey leagues — and had to temporarily pause workouts, including Maryland. This reality underscored the potential problem that loomed in the fall with universities set to bring students back to campus.
“The decision announced today by the Big Ten Conference was made in the best interests of the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes,” Maryland athletic director Damom Evans said in a statement. “I know that for our student-athletes, returning to campus in the Fall is synonymous with the opportunity to compete at the highest level in the sport they love. Not being able to compete this fall is disappointing for all of us, but I have every confidence they will remain resilient and strong in these trying times. We will continue to support every one of them and will work diligently with university leadership, local and state officials, and the conference to make every effort to provide competitive opportunities for our student-athletes.”
The NCAA ultimately placed responsibility on its respective divisions and conferences to decide how they would approach the fall sports season. Divisions II and III, whose football seasons don’t bring in as much revenue as Division I, announced cancellations of their fall sports championships.
Across the Power 5, conferences announced new schedules to limit travel and provide flexibility should play need to be rescheduled. The Big Ten on Wednesday announced a 10-game, conference-only schedule, and teams subsequently began preseason camp.
Maryland opened preseason camp Friday, with head coach Mike Locksley announcing that six players opted out of the season because of coronavirus concerns. On Saturday, following the MAC’s announcement, the Big Ten instructed teams to remain in the acclimatization period of practice, with players wearing helmets and no pads.
Player concerns about safety and scholarship protection came to a boil recently, as student-athletes from the Pac-12 and Big Ten released a list of demands to address protections during the pandemic. The NCAA released directives for conferences, including mandating schools to honor scholarships if a player opts out.
Recent reports of a heart condition linked to COVID-19 further concerned among Power 5 officials about the long-term complications that could come with contracting the virus.
Across college football, players who are expected to be high draft picks in the 2021 NFL draft announced their decisions to opt out of the season and prepare for their professional careers. Penn State’s Micah Parsons, Minnesota’s Rashod Bateman and Purdue’s Rondale Moore were among the Big Ten players who announced that they wouldn’t play in the 2020 season.
According to multiple reports, commissioners from each Power 5 conference met Sunday to discuss the future of the fall sports season, particularly football.
As the reports came out, some of college football’s top players began to state their desire to play the season out. Many of them tweeted using a hashtag, “#WeWantToPlay,” and posted a unified statement from players in each Power 5 conference, calling for a universal approach to handling the season and the eventual creation of a College Football Players Association.
The financial implications of a canceled season are vast, with football serving as the lifeblood for many athletic departments. Maryland departed the ACC in 2014 for the Big Ten, a move partly made in search of financial stability. But in the past six years, the football team has struggled to place a contender among conference giants, such as Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State. The Baltimore Sun in 2019 reported that athletic event ticket sales and outside donations to the football program had declined for two consecutive years.
This story will be updated.