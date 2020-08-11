Big Ten postpones fall sports season, including football; conference hoping to play in spring

“The decision announced today by the Big Ten Conference was made in the best interests of the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes,” Maryland athletic director Damom Evans said in a statement. “I know that for our student-athletes, returning to campus in the Fall is synonymous with the opportunity to compete at the highest level in the sport they love. Not being able to compete this fall is disappointing for all of us, but I have every confidence they will remain resilient and strong in these trying times. We will continue to support every one of them and will work diligently with university leadership, local and state officials, and the conference to make every effort to provide competitive opportunities for our student-athletes.”