xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Big Ten releases revised 2021 football schedule, Maryland to play seven games at home

Daniel Oyefusi
By
Baltimore Sun
Feb 05, 2021 1:39 PM

The Big Ten Conference on Friday released its revised 2021 football schedule, anticipating the return of nonconference games and a full 12-game schedule after the coronavirus pandemic forced programs to play a shortened, conference-only slate in 2020.

The new schedule was updated to accommodate six games that adjusted locations as a result of changes made in the 2020 schedule.

Advertisement

Maryland, which finished 2-3 and had three games canceled because of coronavirus issues, will play seven of its 12 games at home, marking the first time that has happened since 2001. The Terps will also host their entire nonconference slate, which includes games against West Virginia, Howard and Kent State.

Maryland will return quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, who went 2-2 as a starter, as well as the vast majority of his supporting cast on offense. The Terps also boosted their roster with a top-20 recruiting class, headlined by five-star linebacker Terrence Lewis.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, head coach Mike Locksley has seen significant turnover within his coaching staff. Five assistants have left in the offseason, including offensive coordinator Scottie Montgomery and defensive coordinator John Hoke. The Terps hired former Cincinnati assistant head coach Dan Enos to become the program’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Maryland 2021 football schedule

All times TBA

Sept. 4: vs. West Virginia

Sept. 11: vs. Howard

Advertisement

Sept. 18: at Illinois

Sept. 25: vs. Kent State

[More from sports] From 0-10 as a sophomore to playing in the Super Bowl, Buccaneers’ Donovan Smith remembers Owings Mills roots

Oct. 2: vs. Iowa

Oct. 9: at Ohio State

Oct. 23: at Minnesota

Oct. 30: vs. Indiana

Nov. 6: vs. Penn State

[More from sports] Once a ‘little chubby kid’ searching for recognition, Baltimore native Shaquil Barrett won’t be overlooked in Super Bowl LV

Nov. 13: at Michigan State

Nov. 20: vs. Michigan

Latest Terps

Nov. 27: at Rutgers

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement