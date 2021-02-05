Big Ten releases revised 2021 football schedule, Maryland to play seven games at home

The Big Ten Conference on Friday released its revised 2021 football schedule, anticipating the return of nonconference games and a full 12-game schedule after the coronavirus pandemic forced programs to play a shortened, conference-only slate in 2020.
The new schedule was updated to accommodate six games that adjusted locations as a result of changes made in the 2020 schedule.
Maryland, which finished 2-3 and had three games canceled because of coronavirus issues, will play seven of its 12 games at home, marking the first time that has happened since 2001. The Terps will also host their entire nonconference slate, which includes games against West Virginia, Howard and Kent State.
Maryland will return quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, who went 2-2 as a starter, as well as the vast majority of his supporting cast on offense. The Terps also boosted their roster with a top-20 recruiting class, headlined by five-star linebacker Terrence Lewis.
However, head coach Mike Locksley has seen significant turnover within his coaching staff. Five assistants have left in the offseason, including offensive coordinator Scottie Montgomery and defensive coordinator John Hoke. The Terps hired former Cincinnati assistant head coach Dan Enos to become the program’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
Maryland 2021 football schedule
All times TBA
Sept. 4: vs. West Virginia
Sept. 11: vs. Howard
Sept. 18: at Illinois
Sept. 25: vs. Kent State
Oct. 2: vs. Iowa
Oct. 9: at Ohio State
Oct. 23: at Minnesota
Oct. 30: vs. Indiana
Nov. 6: vs. Penn State
Nov. 13: at Michigan State
Nov. 20: vs. Michigan
Nov. 27: at Rutgers