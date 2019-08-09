Former QB CJ Brown joining Terps’ radio broadcast team

Former Maryland quarterback CJ Brown has been named a new color analyst for the Maryland Sports Radio Network football broadcasts.
Brown will join the “Voice of the Terps” Johnny Holliday, to call all Maryland football games in 2019. Holliday, a 2009 inductee to the Maryland Athletics Hall of Fame, is entering his 41th season calling Terps football and men’s basketball games. Maryland football all-time leading rusher LaMont Jordan, who last year spent his first full season calling Terrapin games on the radio, will continue to serve as an analyst for all 2019 home games alongside Holliday and Brown.
Brown is Maryland’s all-time leading rusher among quarterbacks, accumulating 1,174 yards over his career, while also standing fourth all-time in career passing yards with 5,372. Brown holds the record for each of the top three rushing seasons by a Maryland quarterback with 576 in 2013, 574 in 2011 and 539 in 2014. The Cranberry Twp, Pa., native led Maryland to bowl games in each of the 2013 and 2014 seasons and was behind center for memorable wins at Penn State and Michigan in 2014.
All Maryland football games during the 2019 season will be broadcast live on 105.7 The Fan in Baltimore and The Team 980 in Washington, D.C.
The Terps open the 2019 season against Howard on Aug. 31 at noon at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium.
Horse racing: Trainers Michael Stidham and Michael Matz, both based at the Fair Hill Training Center in Elkton, each entered a pair of first-time starters in an intriguing maiden event for 2-year-old fillies as part of Saturday’s nine-race program at Laurel Park.
Scheduled for one mile over the Kelso turf course, the $40,000 maiden special weight drew a field of nine. Stidham will send out Nial Brennan, Michael Ryan and Mike Anderson Racing’s Melissani and Newtown Anner Stud homebred Hedonism.
Melissani, a $180,000 yearling purchase at Keeneland’s September 2018 sale, shows bullet works over the dirt and synthetic surfaces at Fair Hill for her debut. Hedonism, by two-time Horse of the Year and 2014 Hall of Famer Curlin, has done much of her preparation at Monmouth Park with a July 30 breeze at Fair Hill.
Matz counters with Amy Moore’s Rising Light and Bass Stables’ homebred Beguiling. Rising Light, by Tiznow, fetched $165,000 at the same sale as Melissani, while Beguiling is a bay daughter of Data Link, a multiple graded-stakes winner including the 2012 Maker’s 46 Mile (G1) for Hall of Fame trainer Shug McGaughey.
Saturday’s card also includes an open $55,000 allowance for 3-year-olds and up going six furlongs on the Fort Marcy turf course led by Oldies But Goodies, front-running winner of the Ben’s Cat Stakes July 14 at Laurel, graded-stakes tested Square Shooter and 2018 Marshall Jenney Stakes winner Fielding.
Major League Soccer: D.C. United have announced a sellout crowd for the MLS Regular Season fixture against the LA Galaxy on Sunday at Audi Field in Washington. The venue has a capacity of 20,000, including standing room only tickets.
For fans wishing to purchase tickets, please monitor dcunited.com/tickets and secondary ticketing markets in case tickets become available.