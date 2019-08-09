Former QB CJ Brown joining Terps’ radio broadcast team

Brown is Maryland’s all-time leading rusher among quarterbacks, accumulating 1,174 yards over his career, while also standing fourth all-time in career passing yards with 5,372. Brown holds the record for each of the top three rushing seasons by a Maryland quarterback with 576 in 2013, 574 in 2011 and 539 in 2014. The Cranberry Twp, Pa., native led Maryland to bowl games in each of the 2013 and 2014 seasons and was behind center for memorable wins at Penn State and Michigan in 2014.