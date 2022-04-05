Maryland women’s basketball guard Ashley Owusu enters the transfer portal

Maryland guard Ashley Owusu shoots against Florida Gulf Coast during the second half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament. (Julio Cortez/AP)

Maryland star junior guard Ashley Owusu is entering the transfer portal.

The 2020 Big Ten freshman of the year and two-time Big Ten Tournament MVP announced her departure on Instagram and Twitter on Tuesday morning, citing “events that transpired on and off the court this year.”

While she chose to continue her career elsewhere, Owusu thanked her teammates, the University of Maryland and fans in her post.

She wrote: “I have never started anything that I haven’t finished, and finishing was the plan when I decided to come to College Park. My goal was to have a great career here and win a national championship alongside my amazing team. I could picture my jersey hanging in the rafters at Xfinity Center.”

Owusu’s list of accolades in her three seasons at Maryland are long. In 2021, the 6-0 guard earned the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award, which highlights the best shooting guard in the nation, as well as honors from the Associated Press, USBWA and All-Region from the WBCA.

This past winter, Owusu scored double figures in 20 of 27 games played and became the 35th Terp to hit 1,000 career points, finishing with 1,286 total. Included was a 3-pointer she hit in the fourth quarter to defeat No. 6 Baylor.

She averaged 14.6 points per game in three seasons as well as 4.2 rebounds, 5 assists and 45.7 from field goal range.

Owusu was the No. 10 prospect in espnW’s “HoopGurlz Terrific 25″ for the Class of 2019 when she committed to Maryland. At the time, she’d considered Penn State, UConn, West Virginia and South Carolina, which won its second national championship on Sunday.

