Maryland ranked No. 12 in preseason AP women’s basketball poll; South Carolina is No. 1

Maryland checked in at No. 12 in the preseason Associated Press women’s basketball Top 25 poll released Tuesday, extending the third-longest active streak in the AP rankings.
The Terps have been ranked in 194 straight polls since 2011, behind only Connecticut (509) and Baylor (319) for the most consecutive appearances.
Maryland is tied with Georgia and Stanford for the third-most appearances all-time at 33, and has an average ranking of 11.55 to begin the season, according to CollegePollArchive.com.
The defending Big Ten champion Terps are coming off a 28-4 season and were poised to receive a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament before the coronavirus pandemic cancelled the remainder of the season. Maryland ended the season with 17 straight wins and won its fourth conference tournament title in six years since joining the Big Ten.
The Terps return Big Ten Freshman of the Year Ashley Owusu and rising sophomores Faith Masonius and Diamond Miller. Redshirt sophomore Mimi Collins will be eligible after transferring from Tennessee last year and redshirt junior Channise Lewis will return to the court after a knee injury.
Coach Brenda Frese also welcomes four new Terps in Katie Benzan, a guard graduate transfer from Harvard; Chloe Bibby, a guard/forward transfer from Mississippi State; Taisiya Kozlova, a 6-1 freshman guard from Russia; and Angel Reese, the No. 2 player in the country in the class of 2020 from St. Frances who was recently voted preseason Big Ten Newcomer of the Year by ESPN.
South Carolina on top
Dawn Staley already has accomplished so much at South Carolina. Now she can add the first preseason No. 1 ranking in school history to the list of achievements.
The Gamecocks received 29 of the 30 first-place votes.
“It’s pretty cool to be the first to do things at a place, where you can feel the love for our team in this town,” said Staley, who has won a national championship and five SEC Tournament titles since coming to the school in 2008. “They’ve been along this journey with us and allowed us to do things like this.”
Here’s the full poll:
- South Carolina (29)
- Stanford (1)
- UConn
- Baylor
- Louisville
- Mississippi St.
- Arizona
- NC State
- UCLA
- Oregon
- Kentucky
- Maryland
- Texas A&M
- Arkansas
- Iowa St.
- Indiana
- Northwestern
- Oregon St.
- DePaul
- Ohio St.
- Gonzaga
- Notre Dame
- Syracuse
- Missouri St.
- Michigan
Others receiving votes: Texas 24, South Dakota 21, Florida St. 12, North Carolina 10, Arizona St. 6, Princeton 5, Marquette 4, South Dakota St. 3, Boston College 2, South Florida 1, Southern Cal 1, Rutgers 1, Tennessee 1, Duke 1.
The Gamecocks, who had been second twice in the preseason poll, in 2014 and 2015, finished last season at No. 1 for the first time. Staley hopes that this year’s team will get a chance to compete for a national championship after last season’s NCAA Tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Following the Gamecocks at No. 2 was Stanford, which received the other first-place vote from the national media panel. It’s the Cardinal’s highest ranking in the preseason since the 2009 season when the team also was second.
“I’m proud of our team and they are coming to the gym and getting better,” Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer said. “We have a long way to go, no doubt, but I’m very excited.”
UConn, Baylor and Louisville round out the top five. It is the 14th consecutive year that the Huskies were ranked in the top five in the preseason.
Mississippi State was sixth. Arizona was seventh, the first time since 2004 that the Wildcats have been ranked in the preseason poll. North Carolina State, UCLA and Oregon rounded out the top 10.
Respecting the Cats
Northwestern was ranked in the preseason poll for the first time since 2015, coming in at No. 17. Joe McKeown’s squad was in the AP Top 25 for the final nine weeks last season, climbing to No. 11 in the final poll. There is a lot of excitement around the program because of senior Lindsey Pulliam, who was first team all-conference last year, and junior Veronica Burton, the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year.
Conference supremacy
The Southeastern Conference, Big Ten and Pac-12 each have five teams in the preseason poll. The ACC has four, with the Big East and Big 12 each having two. The Missouri Valley and West Coast Conference each have one program in the Top 25. It’s the first time since 2015 that two mid-major teams were ranked in the preseason poll. It’s also only the second time that Gonzaga has been in the preseason Top 25. The Zags were ranked No. 25 in the first poll in 2013.
Knocking on the door
Texas, under new coach Vic Schaefer, was the first team outside the Top 25, followed by South Dakota, Florida State, North Carolina and Arizona State. All those teams, except for the Tar Heels, were in the final poll last season.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.