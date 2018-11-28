Anthony McFarland, three senior offensive linemen named to All-Big Ten teams for Maryland

Maryland running back Anthony McFarland Jr., who broke LaMont Jordan’s freshman rushing record and came close to eclipsing Jordan’s single-game yardage record, was named Wednesday to the All-Big Ten second team by the coaches and third team by the media.

A redshirt freshman, McFarland finished the season with 1,034 yards on 131 carries (7.9 yards a carry) and four touchdowns, including touchdown runs of 81 yards and 75 yards on successive carries early in his team’s 52-51 overtime loss to then-No. 10 Ohio State on Nov. 17 at Maryland Stadium.

McFarland finished that game with 298 yards on 21 carries — coming within eight yards of tying Jordan’s record from 1999 — after rushing for 220 yards on 29 carries the previous week against Indiana. In doing so, he became the first Terp to rush for 200 yards in consecutive games.

McFarland was one of four Maryland players named to the All-Big Ten offensive teams Wednesday. Senior offensive tackle Damian Prince was named third team by the media, while senior offensive tackle Derwin Gray and senior center Brendan Moore were named honorable mention by both the coaches and media.

It brings to 12 the number of Terps honored this season by the Big Ten, by far the most since Maryland joined the league in 2014. Eight defensive and special teams players were named on Tuesday, led by graduate linebacker Tre Watson, who was named first-team All-Big Ten by the media and second team by the coaches.

