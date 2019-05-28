Maryland guard Anthony Cowan Jr.'s NBA draft decision coming down to the wire

Ever since Melo Trimble left Maryland two years ago, Anthony Cowan Jr. has seemingly been uncomfortable with comparisons with the team’s former basketball star.

Cowan now finds himself being compared with Trimble for another reason: taking his decision whether to leave College Park early to turn pro right down to the wire.

The team’s leading scorer the past two seasons, Cowan will work out Wednesday for the Sacramento Kings hours before the NBA’s midnight deadline for staying in the draft.

Cowan, who was not invited to either the NBA draft combine or the G League Inaugural Elite Camp, both held in Chicago earlier this month, is not expected to be taken in the June 20 draft.

Most still expect Cowan to return for his senior year, and Cowan indicated when he announced he was putting his name in the draft pool that his main goal was to get feedback on his game from NBA scouts and general managers.

Cowan was selected second-team All-Big Ten last season after averaging team highs of 15.6 points and 4.4 assists for the Terps, who finished 23-11 and reached the second round of the NCAA tournament after missing the postseason two years ago.

If Cowan stays in College Park, Maryland will return seven of its top eight scorers from last season. The one exception is sophomore center Bruno Fernando, a first-team All-Big Ten and all-league defensive player who is expected to be taken in the first round of the draft.

If Cowan decides to pursue a professional career, the Terps would be in a similar situation as they were after Trimble left following his junior year — without an experienced ballhandler to play alongside or behind sophomore Eric Ayala.

Before Cowan’s freshman year, Trimble announced right at the midnight deadline that he was returning for his junior year. He was not picked in the draft, spending his first pro season in the G League and last season playing in Australia.

According to the Kings, Wednesday’s workout will also include Kansas State guard Barry Brown, Providence guard Alpha Diallo, Minnesota guard Amir Coffey, Washington State forward Robert Franks Jr. and Kansas forward Dedric Lawson.

