Maryland women’s basketball sophomore All-American Angel Reese enters the transfer portal

Maryland women’s basketball sophomore Angel Reese has entered the transfer portal, a team spokesperson confirmed Tuesday night, hours after junior guard Ashley Owusu announced her intentions to leave College Park.

Reese, a Baltimore native who starred at St. Frances, was the Terps’ top player this season and an Associated Press third-team All-American. She averaged a team-best 17.8 points and 10.6 rebounds per game and shot 50% from the field in 32 games to help lead Maryland (23-9, 13-4 Big Ten) to the Sweet 16 for the second straight season. She was the first Terp to average a double-double since Angie Scott in 1975 and scored in double figures 27 times.

Reese, a McDonald’s All American in high school, was the No. 2 overall recruit in the Class of 2020 — the highest-ranked recruit in program history — and the No. 1 wing as ranked by ESPN. She led St. Frances to three consecutive Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference championships and was named The Baltimore Sun All-Metro Player of the Year in 2019-20.

Maryland women’s basketball guard Ashley Owusu enters the transfer portal https://t.co/vCctY9RXw5 — Baltimore Sun Sports (@BaltSunSports) April 5, 2022

She is the third Terps player to head to the transfer portal on Tuesday. Owusu, the 2020 Big Ten Freshman of the Year and two-time Big Ten Tournament Most Valuable Player, announced her departure on Instagram and Twitter, citing “events that have transpired on and off the court this year.”

“No one expects the kind of adversity we had this year,” Reese said before the team’s 72-66 loss to No. 1 seed Stanford in the Sweet 16. “But being able to have such a tough schedule that we went through at the beginning of the season, which we didn’t get to have last year, I think that honestly prepared us for this moment. We have that feeling from last year’s Sweet 16 that we don’t want to feel again. I think it’s just the perfect game for us, being able to see Stanford before and then play them again as a healthy team. I’ve been saying, ‘Healthy Maryland is a scary Maryland.’”

Sophomore guard Taisiya Kozlova, who came off the bench in 21 games this season, also announced her transfer via Instagram on Tuesday.

They aren’t the only high-profile Terps to leave Maryland in recent years. Guard Taylor Mikesell, one of the best 3-point specialists in the Big Ten and the 2019 Big Ten Freshman of the Year, transferred to Oregon in 2020 and later Ohio State. In the same year, 6-5 center Shakira Austin left College Park and headed to Ole Miss.

In 2017, Destiny Slocum — also the Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2017 and the No. 3 point guard in her high school class — departed Maryland, as did forward Kiah Gillespie and center Jenna Staiti. Slocum now plays in the WNBA for the Las Vegas Aces.

In 2015, guard Lexie Brown left Maryland for Duke. She now plays professionally for the Los Angeles Sparks.

Baltimore Sun Media reporter Katherine Fominykh contributed to this story.