Alabama transfer Galin Smith commits to Maryland men’s basketball

Former Alabama forward Galin Smith has committed to Maryland men’s basketball, he announced Tuesday, providing the Terps with much-needed frontcourt depth after a string of departures.
The 6-foot-9, 240-pound Smith is immediately eligible and will have a year of eligbility remaining. He appeared in 94 games for the Crimson Tide, averaging 13 minutes, 2.1 points and 2.3 rebounds this past season.
“I’m really excited and grateful for the opportunity Coach [Mark] Turgeon has given me to come and make an impact on a team as great as Maryland,” Smith said in a team news release. “The plan he has laid out for me on and off the court is going to help both me and the team have success. Maryland fans can expect to see hunger, passion and effort from me every time I step foot on the court. I’ll bring a positive influence and will represent the campus and community well. I can’t wait to experience the atmosphere at Maryland I’ve heard so much.”
Maryland was actively searching for more bodies in the frontcourt after the transfers of twins Makhi and Mahkel Mitchell (Rhode Island), Ricky Lindo (George Washington) and Joshua Tomaic (San Diego State), as well as the departure of All-American Jalen Smith, who announced he would forego his remaining eligibility to enter the NBA draft.
“We are excited to welcome Galin to College Park,” Turgeon said in the release. “Galin is exactly what we were looking for in a veteran five-man with great strength and size. He is an experienced post player who will help us right away. He can score and defend effectively in the low post and has the ability to get out on the break. Most importantly, Galin fits our program’s culture in terms of work ethic and personality.”
Smith is the second transfer to commit to Maryland, joining former Boston College forward Jairus Hamilton. Maryland still has two more open scholarships to pair with Smith and Hamilton, along with incoming freshmen Marcus Dockery and Aquan Smart.