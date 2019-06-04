Locksley: Adam McLean no longer part of Maryland football program

Fifth-year defensive tackle Adam McLean, who recently put his name in the NCAA transfer portal, is no longer a part of the Maryland football team, first-year coach Michael Locksley said Tuesday.

Locksley would not give any reasons for McLean’s departure.

McLean could not be reached for comment.

A heralded four-star recruit who was often credited with starting “The Movement” — a social media campaign to get other local high school stars to stay home and play for the Terps — McLean had an up-and-down career in College Park.

An unspecified NCAA eligibility issue kept McLean, once the No. 1 prospect in Maryland who initially committed to Penn State, from enrolling immediately after finishing his high school at Quince Orchard in Montgomery County in 2014.

McLean missed the 2015 season while still recovering from an injury suffered as a senior in high school — a major reason why the Nittany Lions and other powerhouse programs backed off — and then played sparingly the next two years.

As a redshirt junior last fall, McLean started at nose tackle in the 11 games in which he played, missing one because of injury. He finished with 36 tackles, including a career-high seven at Iowa, and seemed slotted to start again in 2019.

During the team’s annual Red-White game in April, the 6-foot-2, 298-pound McLean played behind fellow seniors Oluwaseun Oluwatimi, a former walk-on, as well as Keiron Howard, leading to speculation about Locksley’s unhappiness with McLean.

While the defensive line lacks experience with the graduation of Jesse Aniebonam and Byron Cowart, the Terps still have depth at nose tackle with Oluwatimi, Howard, senior Oseh Saine as well as redshirt sophomores Breyon and Brandon Gaddy.

Ironically, one of the local former high school stars McLean unsuccessfully tried to recruit back in 2015 is now a Terp.

Linebacker Keandre Jones, who along with quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. flipped to Ohio State after Locksley wasn’t promoted from interim to head coach after Randy Edsall was fired, transferred to Maryland earlier this year

Jones is still awaiting a hardship waiver from the NCAA in order to play in 2019.

