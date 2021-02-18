Aaron Wiggins is starting to take over and more takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s sweep of Nebraska

He proved that again in the season sweep of Nebraska, combining for 43 points in the two outings. Wiggins was the best player on the court in the back-to-back games and played as if he knew it, remaining aggressive from tipoff. The outside shot has sometimes escaped him but he was 4-for-9 from beyond the arc in the 79-71 win on Wednesday night. Wiggins has now scored at least 17 points in six of the Terps’ last seven games.