3 takeaways from Maryland’s Red-White spring football game

Though Locksley noted that the line’s performance should come with the caveat that the quarterback could not be touched, the unit was uneven at times. On the first third down of the game for the White Team, Moran was pushed back by Rogers into what would have been a sack and Moran struggled with his quickness all afternoon. Duncan, arguably the team’s best lineman, was flagged for a key holding penalty in the red zone during a two-minute drill toward the end of the first half.