3 takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s win over UConn in the NCAA tournament

The sequence at the end of the half was crucial, as UConn came out of the 20-minute halftime break looking to be the aggressors with its full-court press. And when the Huskies scored four straight points to cut the Terps’ lead to seven, you could have mistaken the neutral site Mackey Arena for Harry A. Gampel Pavilion at the University of Connecticut with the way the Huskies fans in attendance were cheering on their team.