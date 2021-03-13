3 takeaways after Maryland men’s basketball’s run in Big Ten tournament ends with loss to Michigan

Maryland is 7-2 this season when attempting more than 20 free throws but 0-5 when attempting less than 10. The dichotomy between the two statistics was highlighted during the conference tournament. In a 68-57 opening-game win over Michigan State, the Terps shot 38% from the field but were able to mask the poor shooting performance by attempting 28 shots at the free-throw line and making 20. But against Michigan, Maryland attempted just eight. Junior guard Aaron Wiggins, whom Turgeon implored to drive the ball against the Spartans, didn’t go to the foul line once against the Wolverines.