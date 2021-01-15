Maryland agrees to $3.5 million settlement with family of late Terps football player Jordan McNair

“Marty and Tonya are relieved that this fight is over and to put this behind them as they continue to mourn Jordan’s death,” Hassan Murphy, attorney for the family, wrote in a statement. “They are committed to channeling their grief and loss into the work that remains to protect the lives of student-athletes around the world by educating them about the signs and risks of exertional heat stroke. And we, as a firm, are committed to working with them and the Maryland legislature to reform the tort laws of this state so that no family’s recovery is potentially limited by law to an amount that is less than what the responsible party received on his way out the door.”