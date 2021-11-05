5 things to watch for during 2021-22 Maryland men’s basketball season

The Maryland men’s basketball team overachieved last season. With no true point guard or center, the Terps finished 17-14 and reached the second round of the NCAA tournament where they lost to Alabama.
The fact that Maryland had a thin roster while navigating through a season at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s safe to say last year was one of Mark Turgeon’s best coaching performances.
This season is a different story. After Turgeon signed a three-year extension in April, he used the transfer portal to revamp the roster that lost guards Aaron Wiggins and Darryl Morsell. Now, the Terps have higher expectations in a loaded Big Ten, as they are ranked No. 21 in the AP Top 25 preseason poll.
The Terps open the season at home Tuesday against Quinnipiac. Here are five things to watch for this season:
Chemistry among new players
With nine new players, six of whom are transfers, the Terps are essentially playing with an entirely new team this season. It will be interesting how Maryland’s chemistry develops during the season as Turgeon finds ways to utilize the new players. During media day in October, Turgeon said he liked where the chemistry so far.
“The thing I’m most excited about is how well our guys get along,” Turgeon said. “When you add that many new players, to have our chemistry the way it is right now, these guys are working hard and sticking together, so it’s been a fun team to be around.”
With players like graduate point guard Fatts Russell, sophomore Ian Martinez and junior center Qudus Wahab in the mix, there’s no question that the Terps have more depth and top-level talent than they had a year ago. How well everyone plays together will be another matter.
Qudus Wahab provides Maryland a much-needed frontcourt presence
Maryland is at its best when the team has a big man it can count on, such as Jalen Smith or Bruno Fernando. The Terps didn’t have that luxury last year, as they ran a small lineup with junior Donta Scott, Jairus Hamilton and Galin Smith alternating at the center position.
Wahab and freshman Julian Reese, the brother of Maryland women’s basketball sophomore Angel Reese, should provide the Terps the interior presence they were lacking a season ago. Wahab is a proven center and was one of the reasons Georgetown won the Big East championship last season, as he averaged 12.7 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.
“We weren’t built for last year’s Big Ten,” Turgeon said. “We had no low-post scoring, and you look at our teams when we’ve been successful, we had a lot of low-post scoring. [Wahab] is really good down there. It gives you more ways to score.”
This season, Maryland will have to face Michigan center Hunter Dickinson, Illinois center Kofi Cockburn, Purdue forward Trevion Williams and Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell. Having a player like Wahab in the post will be essential for the Terps’ success this season.
Will Hakim Hart continue to elevate his game?
The Terps are entering the season as a top 25 team in the country. However, if junior guard Hakim Hart can take his game to another level, Maryland could climb even higher in the rankings. Last season, Hart averaged seven points per game and showcased his scoring potential when he had 32 points against St. Peter’s earlier in his sophomore campaign.
Turgeon said Hart added 15 pounds of muscle and improved his shooting and defense. At 6-feet-8, Hart is an ideal size for a guard/forward. If Hart can make shots consistently, Maryland can expand its offense, which averaged a league-worst 68.9 points per game.
Will tension between Maryland and Michigan continue?
Tensions between Maryland and Michigan heated up last season, as both teams combined for 10 technical fouls in three matchups.
Before the Terps faced the Wolverines in December, Dickinson said he felt disrespected that he wasn’t recruited by the Terps even though Turgeon gave him an offer during his sophomore season at DeMatha. Dickinson scored 26 points in a win and was called for a technical foul after staring down Maryland’s bench. Morsell even fractured a bone in his face after getting elbowed by former Wolverines guard Franz Wagner.
During Maryland’s loss to Michigan in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten tournament, Turgeon and Wolverines coach Juwan Howard exchanged words. The Michigan coach had to be restrained by multiple assistants before being ejected.
“This has been going on for three games,” Turgeon said afterward. “I’ve been doing this for 34 years and I’ve called the conference office, I’ve called the commissioner about what transpired in the first two games. And I said I wasn’t going to take it the third game. I stood up for my team, I stood up for me. … All I said was don’t talk to me … Never back down, I just stood there and said don’t talk to me.”
Maryland could have a potential rivalry brewing with Michigan. It’s too bad for Terps fans that they play the Wolverines on the road on Jan. 18.
Eric Ayala’s leadership
Last season, senior guard Eric Ayala made major strides, averaging a career-best 15.1 points per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. He decided to test the NBA draft waters before ultimately returning to College Park for his final year.
Ayala, who was named preseason All-Big Ten, will be playing with a chip on his shoulder as he seeks to improve his draft stock while leading the Terps to a deep postseason run. With Russell taking over as point guard, Ayala will play off ball, which should provide him with even more scoring opportunities for a team that likely won’t be last in the league in scoring again.
Beyond his improved shooting touch, Ayala’s leadership will be the key attribute that could determine how deep the Terps go in the postseason.
QUINNIPIAC@NO. 21 MARYLAND
Tuesday, 7 p.m.
Stream: Big Ten Plus
Latest Terps
Radio: 105.7 FM