World's most embarrassing mom sings Kelly Clarkson during Maryland men's basketball game

A video of a Terps men’s basketball fan singing along to Kelly Clarkson’s “Since U Been Gone” to her mortified son has gone viral.

The moment was captured during Maryland’s win Tuesday over Loyola Maryland at Xfinity Center in College Park. It was tweeted by the Terps team and has garnered more than 600,000 views.

Which we assume is roughly the same number of years it will take for this child to be seen with his mom in public again.

Pop singer Clarkson tweeted her approval Wednesday, saying, “This is my kind of mama … #ThatKidIsNotHavinIt”

The Washington Post identified the mom as Mandy Remmell, a special projects coordinator at the Maryland Shock Trauma Center.

“Embarrassing your kids and doing it in a fun way is a great opportunity,” Remmell told The Post.

