Maryland football player Ellis McKennie never thought of himself as an activist until his friend Jordan McNair died

Ellis McKennie never thought of himself as an activist.

But the University of Maryland football player — who walked out of a meeting with his head coach in the aftermath of the death of his close friend Jordan McNair — told an Aspen Institute panel Monday that he now embraces that title and believes more student-athletes are beginning to speak out about social causes.

“I felt like I was standing up for my friend and doing right for his family who deserved some kind of accountability for this loss of their son,” said McKennie, who grew up with McNair in Randallstown and helped recruit him to Maryland. “And I thought I was doing something on behalf of my teammates who all believed that we should have a voice in the matter and felt like our voice was kind of silent in the process.”

McKennie was devastated when McNair died in June of heatstroke after falling ill during a team conditioning workout in May. The university has admitted it did not follow proper protocols to treat McNair at the workout.

The University System of Maryland’s 17-member Board of Regents initially recommended in October that head coach DJ Durkin remain with the school. But Durkin was later dismissed by President Wallace Loh, and the school recently hired former Maryland offensive coordinator Mike Locksley to replace him.

McKennie wrestled with whether he could stomach attending a team meeting to reintroduce Durkin, who was at the helm of the program when his close friend died.

McKennie said Monday that he and two teammates — he did not name them — took a risk by walking out of the meeting in which Durkin was reintroduced as coach. McKennie also tweeted his disapproval of the coach’s return.

“Once the social media spark happened, then people started to speak up and say, ‘Oh so it’s is OK to say something,’” McKennie said in an interview after the program.

McKennie said there is risk in college-athletes speaking out because coaches control their scholarships, playing time and other aspects of their lives.

But he said the events of the past few months showed “that our voice actually did matter.”

The Aspen Institute event on the future of sports activism was part of its Sports and Society program.

McKennie, who is seeking a master's degree in public policy, said he hopes to run for elected office one day.

CAPTION Terps coach Matt Canada speaks with reporters after the University of Maryland football team lost to Michigan State University Saturday afternoon, 24-3. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun video) Terps coach Matt Canada speaks with reporters after the University of Maryland football team lost to Michigan State University Saturday afternoon, 24-3. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION The Maryland men's and women's basketball teams celebrate the start of the season with Maryland Madness at Xfinity Center in College Park on Friday night. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun) The Maryland men's and women's basketball teams celebrate the start of the season with Maryland Madness at Xfinity Center in College Park on Friday night. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

jebarker@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sunjeffbarker