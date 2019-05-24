Maryland loses to Ohio State in Big Ten baseball tournament, must beat Michigan later Friday to stay alive

The Maryland baseball team resumed its Big Ten tournament game against Ohio State in Omaha, Neb., on Friday morning, and lost, 3-2, for its first defeat of the double-elimination tournament.

The game was suspended because of severe weather Thursday, with Ohio State leading, 3-2, in the bottom of the eighth inning. The start of the game was also delayed 95 minutes because of a thunderstorm.

The Buckeyes took a 3-2 lead in the top of the eighth on a sacrifice fly by Zach Dezenzo. Ohio State then loaded the bases with two outs, but right-hander Mark DiLuia got a strikeout to escape the jam. In the ninth, Maryland stranded a runner on second after Josh Maguire drew a leadoff walk and moved up a base on a sacrifice bunt.

Baltimore native Maxwell Costes (Gilman) hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the third inning to tie the game at 2. It was his second homer in as many games after the Big Ten Freshman of the Year hit a tiebreaking two-run shot in Wednesday’s 6-2 win over Illinois.

Ohio State left-hander Griffan Smith allowed two runs on five hits in seven innings, striking out 10 and walking three. Left-hander Andrew Magno finished off the Terps with two scoreless innings for the save.

Maryland right-hander Trevor LaBonte allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits in 6 1/3 innings. He walked three and hit two batters while striking out three.

The Terps will face No. 2 seed Michigan at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, looking stay alive in the tournament. If they win, they’ll face Ohio State again Saturday at 1 p.m.