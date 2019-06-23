The best of 2013 college football in Maryland

Ezra Shaw, Getty Images

Everyone would assume the choice would be Maryland's Stefon Diggs, but he might not even be his own team's MVP right now. Consider that a banged-up Diggs was barely a factor when the Terps beat the Mountaineers, while the Midshipmen collapsed last week after sophomore quarterback Keenan Reynolds went out with a head injury. Junior Terrance West has also been huge for the Tigers, and is a big reason Towson is still unbeaten. PICK: Reynolds.