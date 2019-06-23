The best of 2013 college football in Maryland

Karl Merton Ferron, Baltimore Sun
A few weeks ago, you might have made the case for Navy over Maryland. The Midshipmen had won their opener at Indiana, and the Terps had not exactly looked impressive winning at Connecticut, where Towson won more convincingly. But then Maryland blew out West Virginia -- a win that looks even more impressive after the Mountaineers upset Oklahoma State -- and Navy lost at Western Kentucky. Towson keeps winning against Football Championship Subdivision competition, so it's hard to compare. PICK: Maryland.
Ezra Shaw, Getty Images
Everyone would assume the choice would be Maryland's Stefon Diggs, but he might not even be his own team's MVP right now. Consider that a banged-up Diggs was barely a factor when the Terps beat the Mountaineers, while the Midshipmen collapsed last week after sophomore quarterback Keenan Reynolds went out with a head injury. Junior Terrance West has also been huge for the Tigers, and is a big reason Towson is still unbeaten. PICK: Reynolds.
While the interest in the college football played in Maryland this season has certainly not sparked the kind of debate you see in other states -- put it this way, Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith have not argued about it yet on ESPN's First Take -- it might be fun to look at a few categories. -- Don Markus