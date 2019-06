Gene Sweeney Jr, Baltimore Sun

The Terps had made one of the great late comebacks in NCAA history and were on their way to the Sweet 16. But that 2010 season would come to a crashing halt when Spartans guard Korie Lucious drilled a 3-pointer at the buzzer. Maryland fans still look at that year's bracket and think "What if?" Could Greivis Vasquez and Gary Williams have been headed to a Final Four? We'll never know for sure, and it's a replay that will be shown several times when Maryland and Michigan State reunite on the hardwood this winter.