Terps remain favorite, but these four teams could challenge in Big Ten

Streeter Lecka / Getty Images

Even with the return of players such as third-team All-Big Ten selection Denzel Valentine and the addition of one of the nation's top recruiting classes, the Spartans are a point guard away from challenging the Terps as the Big Ten's best team in 2015. A lack of one showed in the way Duke dismantled Tom Izzo's team at the Final Four, but without Travis Trice taking big shots next season and Branden Dawson being a force inside, the Spartans certainly need point guard Tum Tum Nairn to make a drastic jump between his freshman and sophomore year to make another deep tournament run. Izzo certainly pulled off a late recruiting coup in grabbing 6-foot-8, 275-pound center Caleb Swanigan, who at No. 9 overall by ESPN was ranked three spots below Maryland signee Diamond Stone. He and power forward Deyonta Davis (No. 22) should help the Spartans, whose class was ranked fourth nationally, overcome the departure of Dawson. West Virginia transfer Eron Harris, who averaged over 17 points a game two years ago as a sophomore, should help fill Trice's role. The key returnee is Izzo, who did perhaps his best coaching job ever in getting the Spartans to Indianapolis.