Scott Taetsch / Getty Images

STATE COLLEGE, PA - NOVEMBER 24: Pat Freiermuth #87 of the Penn State Nittany Lions scores a touchdown in front of Jordan Mosley #18 of the Maryland Terrapins during the second half at Beaver Stadium on November 24, 2018 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) ** OUTS - ELSENT, FPG, CM - OUTS * NM, PH, VA if sourced by CT, LA or MoD **