Maryland's Jordan Geronimo, right, fights for the loose ball against UMBC's Ace Valentine, left, in the second half of men's basketball. Maryland defeated UMBC 92-68 at Xfinity Center.

Maryland's Jordan Geronimo, right, fights for the loose ball against UMBC's Ace Valentine, left, in the second half of men's basketball. Maryland defeated UMBC 92-68 at Xfinity Center. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

University of Maryland vs. UMBC in men's basketball | PHOTOS

Advertisement

See photos of the University of Maryland men's basketball team hosting UMBC on November 21, 2023.

Maryland's Jordan Geronimo, right, fights for the loose ball against UMBC's Ace Valentine, left, in the second half of men's basketball. Maryland defeated UMBC 92-68 at Xfinity Center.

Maryland's Jordan Geronimo, right, fights for the loose ball against UMBC's Ace Valentine, left, in the second half of men's basketball. Maryland defeated UMBC 92-68 at Xfinity Center. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Maryland's DeShawn Harris-Smith, right, drives to the basket against UMBC's Regimantas Ciunys, left, in the second half of men's basketball.

Maryland's DeShawn Harris-Smith, right, drives to the basket against UMBC's Regimantas Ciunys, left, in the second half of men's basketball. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Maryland's Jahnathan Lamothe, left, goes to the basket against UMBC's Alpha Chibambe, right, in the second half of the game.

Maryland's Jahnathan Lamothe, left, goes to the basket against UMBC's Alpha Chibambe, right, in the second half of the game. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Maryland's Jamie Kaiser, Jr., right, grabs the ball away from UMBC's Dion Brown, left, in the first half of men's basketball.

Maryland's Jamie Kaiser, Jr., right, grabs the ball away from UMBC's Dion Brown, left, in the first half of men's basketball. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Maryland's Jamie Kaiser Jr., dunks against UMBC.

Maryland's Jamie Kaiser Jr., dunks against UMBC. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Maryland head coach Kevin Willard, left, talks with Jahmir Young.

Maryland head coach Kevin Willard, left, talks with Jahmir Young. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
UMBC's Dion Brown, right, scores a three-pointer against Maryland's DeShawn Harris-Smith, left, in the first half of the game.

UMBC's Dion Brown, right, scores a three-pointer against Maryland's DeShawn Harris-Smith, left, in the first half of the game. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Maryland's Julian Reese, left, shoots over UMBC's Aloha Chibambe.

Maryland's Julian Reese, left, shoots over UMBC's Aloha Chibambe. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Maryland's Julian Reese, right, blocks a shot by UMBC's Dion Brown.

Maryland's Julian Reese, right, blocks a shot by UMBC's Dion Brown. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
University of Maryland’s Julian Reese is fouled by UMBC’s Marlon Short in the 1st half of a men’s college basketball game at College Park on November 21, 2023.

University of Maryland’s Julian Reese is fouled by UMBC’s Marlon Short in the 1st half of a men’s college basketball game at College Park on November 21, 2023. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
UMBC's Max Lorca-Lloyd, left, blocks a dunk attempt by Maryland's Jordan Geronimo.

UMBC's Max Lorca-Lloyd, left, blocks a dunk attempt by Maryland's Jordan Geronimo. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Maryland's Jordan Geronimo, center, grabs a rebound against UMBC in the first half of men's basketball game at Xfinity Center.

Maryland's Jordan Geronimo, center, grabs a rebound against UMBC in the first half of men's basketball game at Xfinity Center. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
University of Maryland’s Jahmir Young drives to basket on UMBC’s Devan Sapp.

University of Maryland’s Jahmir Young drives to basket on UMBC’s Devan Sapp. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
UMBC head coach Jim Ferry, right, talks with Marcus Banks Jr., in the first half. Maryland defeated UMBC 92-68 at Xfinity Center.

UMBC head coach Jim Ferry, right, talks with Marcus Banks Jr., in the first half. Maryland defeated UMBC 92-68 at Xfinity Center. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Maryland head coach Kevin Willard, right, is seen in game against UMBC in the first half. Maryland defeated UMBC 92-68 at Xfinity Center.

Maryland head coach Kevin Willard, right, is seen in game against UMBC in the first half. Maryland defeated UMBC 92-68 at Xfinity Center. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement