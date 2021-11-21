xml:space="preserve">
Terps vs. Baylor in womens basketball | PHOTOS

Maryland's Angel Reese, left, celebrates victory over Baylor, 79-76, at Xfinity Center on Nov. 21, 2021.
(Kenneth K. Lam)

Kenneth K. Lam
By
Nov 21, 2021
Maryland defeated Baylor, 79-76, at Xfinity Center on Nov. 21, 2021.
Maryland's Angel Reese, left, celebrates victory over Baylor, 79-76, at Xfinity Center on Nov. 21, 2021. (Kenneth K. Lam)
Maryland's Ashley Owusu, center, shoots against Baylor's Sarah Andrews, left, and Nalyssa Smith, right, in the fourth quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam)
Maryland's Angel Reese, center, is called for an offensive foul against Baylor's Jordan Lewis, left, and Jaden Owens, right, in the fourth quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam)
Maryland's Ashley Owusu, right, shoots over Baylor's Caitlyn Bickle. (Kenneth K. Lam)
Baylor's Caitlyn Bickle (#51), left, wraps up Maryland's Angel Reese, from right, and Shyanne Sellers for a jump ball. (Kenneth K. Lam)
Maryland's Chloe Bibby, right, is fouled by Baylor's Caitlyn Bickle, left, in the third quarter. Maryland defeated Baylor, 79-76, at Xfinity Center. (Kenneth K. Lam)
Baylor's Caitlyn Bickle (#51) blocks a shot by Maryland's Shyanne Sellers in the third quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam)
Maryland head coach Brenda Frese, left, talks with player Angel Reese during game. (Kenneth K. Lam)
Baylor's Caitlyn Bickle (#51) blocks a shot by Maryland's Shyanne Sellers. (Kenneth K. Lam)
Maryland's Shyanne Sellers, from center, and Diamond Miller force Baylor's Nalyssa Smith, right, to call a timeout to the delight of Maryland head coach Brenda Frese, left, in the second quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam)
Maryland's Diamond Miller, right, goes up to shoot against Baylor's Nalyssa Smith. (Kenneth K. Lam)
Maryland's Ashley Owusu, right, shoots against Baylor's Queen Egbo, left, in the second quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam)
Maryland head coach Brenda Frese coaches against Baylor. (Kenneth K. Lam)
Maryland's Mimi Collins, right, has the ball stolen from her by Baylor's Jordan Lewis in the first quarter of women basketball game at Xfinity Center. (Kenneth K. Lam)
Maryland's Angel Reese jump balls against Baylor's Queen Egbo to start the game. (Kenneth K. Lam)
Maryland head coach Brenda Frese receives the Nell and John Wooden Excellence in Coaching award before game against Baylor. Maryland defeated Baylor (79-76) at Xfinity Center on Nov. 21, 2021. (Kenneth K. Lam)
