Maryland vs. Wisconsin in men's basketball | PHOTOS

Maryland's Fatts Russell, left, pressures Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
(Gail Burton/AP)

Jan 09, 2022
Maryland hosts Wisconsin for a NCAA college basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in College Park, Md.
Maryland vs. Wisconsin
Maryland's Fatts Russell, left, pressures Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Gail Burton) (Gail Burton/AP)
Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl, left, looks to shoot as Maryland's Eric Ayala defends in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game.
Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl, left, looks to shoot as Maryland's Eric Ayala defends in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game. (Gail Burton/AP)
Wisconsin's Brad Davison, left, drives to the basket as Maryland's Hakim Hart defends.
Wisconsin's Brad Davison, left, drives to the basket as Maryland's Hakim Hart defends. (Gail Burton/AP)
