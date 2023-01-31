Maryland's Elisa Pinzan, left, steals the ball away from Penn State's Shay Ciezki in the third quarter.

Maryland's Elisa Pinzan, left, steals the ball away from Penn State's Shay Ciezki in the third quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Maryland vs. Penn State in women's basketball | PHOTOS

Advertisement

Maryland plays Penn State in women's basketball at Xfinity Center on January 30, 2023.

Maryland's Elisa Pinzan (#12), right top, and Bri McDaniel, right bottom, battle Penn State's Makenna Marisa for the ball in the fourth quarter. Maryland defeated Penn State 87-66 at Xfinity Center.

Maryland's Elisa Pinzan (#12), right top, and Bri McDaniel, right bottom, battle Penn State's Makenna Marisa for the ball in the fourth quarter. Maryland defeated Penn State 87-66 at Xfinity Center. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Maryland's Gia Cooke, left, fouls Penn State's Taniyah Thompson, right, in the fourth quarter.

Maryland's Gia Cooke, left, fouls Penn State's Taniyah Thompson, right, in the fourth quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Maryland's Shyanne Sellers, right, scores a three-pointer against Penn State's Makenna Marisa, left, in the fourth quarter. Maryland defeated Penn State 87-66 at Xfinity Center.

Maryland's Shyanne Sellers, right, scores a three-pointer against Penn State's Makenna Marisa, left, in the fourth quarter. Maryland defeated Penn State 87-66 at Xfinity Center. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Maryland's Abby Meyers, left, scores against Penn State's Makenna Marisa in the fourth quarter.

Maryland's Abby Meyers, left, scores against Penn State's Makenna Marisa in the fourth quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Maryland's Elisa Pinzan, left, steals the ball away from Penn State's Shay Ciezki in the third quarter.

Maryland's Elisa Pinzan, left, steals the ball away from Penn State's Shay Ciezki in the third quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Maryland's Brinae Alexander, right, is fouled by Penn State's Makenna Marisa, left, in the third quarter.

Maryland's Brinae Alexander, right, is fouled by Penn State's Makenna Marisa, left, in the third quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Maryland's Bri McDaniel, right, battles Penn State's Ali Brigham, left, for the loose ball in the second quarter.

Maryland's Bri McDaniel, right, battles Penn State's Ali Brigham, left, for the loose ball in the second quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Maryland's Bri McDaniel, left, grabs an offensive rebound in front of Penn State's Shay Ciezki in the second quarter.

Maryland's Bri McDaniel, left, grabs an offensive rebound in front of Penn State's Shay Ciezki in the second quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Penn State's Leilani Kapinus, right, blocks a shot by Maryland's Diamond Miller, center, in the first quarter at Xfinity Center.

Penn State's Leilani Kapinus, right, blocks a shot by Maryland's Diamond Miller, center, in the first quarter at Xfinity Center. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Maryland's Shyanne Sellers, right, steals the ball from Penn State's Makenna Marisa in the first quarter.

Maryland's Shyanne Sellers, right, steals the ball from Penn State's Makenna Marisa in the first quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Maryland's Shyanne Sellers, left, fouls Penn State's Ali Brigham in the first quarter.

Maryland's Shyanne Sellers, left, fouls Penn State's Ali Brigham in the first quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement

Featured Photos

Advertisement
Advertisement