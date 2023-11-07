Maryland’s Julian Reese, left, is fouled by Mount St. Mary’s Jedy Cordilla in the first half of the game at XFINITY Center on November 7, 2023.

Maryland’s Julian Reese, left, is fouled by Mount St. Mary’s Jedy Cordilla in the first half of the game at XFINITY Center on November 7, 2023. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Maryland vs. Mount St. Mary's in men's basketball | PHOTOS

Advertisement

See photos of the Maryland men's basketball team playing Mount St. Mary's at XFINITY Center on November 7, 2023.

Maryland’s Julian Reese, left, is fouled by Mount St. Mary’s Jedy Cordilla in the first half of the game at XFINITY Center on November 7, 2023.

Maryland’s Julian Reese, left, is fouled by Mount St. Mary’s Jedy Cordilla in the first half of the game at XFINITY Center on November 7, 2023. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Maryland’s Julian Reese, left, is fouled by Mount St. Mary’s Jedy Cordilla.

Maryland’s Julian Reese, left, is fouled by Mount St. Mary’s Jedy Cordilla. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Maryland’s Caelum Swanton-Rodger, center, loses control of the ball against Mount St. Mary’s Xavier Lipscomb.

Maryland’s Caelum Swanton-Rodger, center, loses control of the ball against Mount St. Mary’s Xavier Lipscomb. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Maryland’s DeShawn Harris-Smith goes strongly to the basket in first half of the game against Mount St. Mary’s.

Maryland’s DeShawn Harris-Smith goes strongly to the basket in first half of the game against Mount St. Mary’s. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement