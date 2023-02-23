Maryland vs. Minnesota in men's basketball | PHOTOS

Maryland guard Jahmir Young (1) dribbles to the basket against Minnesota forward Jaden Henley (24) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in College Park, Md. Maryland won 88-70. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)AdvertisementMaryland forward Julian Reese (10) goes up for a shot against Minnesota forward Pharrel Payne (21) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in College Park, Md. Maryland won 88-70. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)AdvertisementMaryland guard Jahmir Young (1) drives to the basket against Minnesota guard Braeden Carrington (4) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in College Park, Md. Maryland won 88-70. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)AdvertisementMaryland guard Hakim Hart shoots against Minnesota during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in College Park, Md. Maryland won 88-70. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)AdvertisementMaryland guard Jahari Long dribbles up court against Minnesota during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in College Park, Md. Maryland won 88-70. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)AdvertisementMaryland forward Julian Reese shoots against Minnesota during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in College Park, Md. Maryland won 88-70. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)AdvertisementMaryland guard Jahmir Young dribbles up court against Minnesota during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in College Park, Md. Maryland won 88-70. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)AdvertisementMaryland guard Hakim Hart (13) goes up for a basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Minnesota, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in College Park, Md. Maryland won 88-70. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)AdvertisementMaryland guard Don Carey (0) shoots against Minnesota guard Ta'lon Cooper (55) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in College Park, Md. Maryland won 88-70. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)AdvertisementMinnesota guard Ta'lon Cooper (55) drives against Maryland guard Don Carey (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)AdvertisementMinnesota forward Dawson Garcia (3) goes up for a shot against Maryland forward Julian Reese (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)AdvertisementMinnesota forward Pharrel Payne dunks on Maryland during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)AdvertisementMaryland head coach Kevin Willard reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Minnesota, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)