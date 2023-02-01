Maryland's Julian Reese, center, is about to be fouled by Indiana's Tamar Bates, right, in the first half at Xfinity Center.

Maryland's Julian Reese, center, is about to be fouled by Indiana's Tamar Bates, right, in the first half at Xfinity Center. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Maryland vs. Indiana in men's basketball | PHOTOS

Advertisement

Maryland Terrapins take on the Indiana Hoosiers in NCAA men's basketball at College Park on January 31, 2023.

Maryland's Julian Reese, center, is about to be fouled by Indiana's Tamar Bates, right, in the first half at Xfinity Center.

Maryland's Julian Reese, center, is about to be fouled by Indiana's Tamar Bates, right, in the first half at Xfinity Center. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Maryland's Jahmir Young, left, is fouled by Indiana's Tamar Bates in the first half.

Maryland's Jahmir Young, left, is fouled by Indiana's Tamar Bates in the first half. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Maryland's Donta Scott, right, is fouled by Indiana's Miller Kopp, left, while grabbing an offensive rebound.

Maryland's Donta Scott, right, is fouled by Indiana's Miller Kopp, left, while grabbing an offensive rebound. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Maryland's Donta Scott, left, shoots over Indiana's Race Thompson, right, in the first half.

Maryland's Donta Scott, left, shoots over Indiana's Race Thompson, right, in the first half. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement

Featured Photos

Advertisement
Advertisement