Maryland vs. Illinois in men's basketball | PHOTOS

Maryland's Xavier Green (11) is defended by Illinois' Trent Frazier during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
(Michael Allio/AP)

Jan 06, 2022
The Maryland Terrapins men's basketball team plays the Illinois Fighting Illini in Champaign, Ill.
Xavier Green, Trent Frazier
Maryland's Xavier Green (11) is defended by Illinois' Trent Frazier during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) (Michael Allio/AP)
Fatts Russell, Alfonso Plummer
Maryland's Fatts Russell (4) drives by Illinois' Alfonso Plummer during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) (Michael Allio/AP)
Trent Frazier, Donta Scott
Illinois' Trent Frazier (1) and Maryland's Donta Scott vie for a loose ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) (Michael Allio/AP)
Julian Reese, Omar Payne
Maryland's Julian Reese (10) and Illinois' Omar Payne wait for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) (Michael Allio/AP)
Donta Scott
Maryland's Donta Scott (24) gestures after a 3-pointer duirng the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Illinois on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) (Michael Allio/AP)
Alfonso Plummer, Hakim Hart
Illinois' Alfonso Plummer (11) drives around Maryland's Hakim Hart during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) (Michael Allio/AP)
Alfonso Plummer, Hakim Hart
Illinois' Alfonso Plummer (11) drives by Maryland's Hakim Hart during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) (Michael Allio/AP)
Donta Scott, Omar Payne
Maryland's Donta Scott (24) boxes out Illinois' Omar Payne during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) (Michael Allio/AP)
