Ravens offensive line coach Joe D'Alessandris, second left, watches prospects workout in front of NFL team scouts and coaches during 2023 University of Maryland Pro Day at Jones-Hill House on March 29, 2023.

Ravens offensive line coach Joe D'Alessandris, second left, watches prospects workout in front of NFL team scouts and coaches during 2023 University of Maryland Pro Day at Jones-Hill House on March 29, 2023. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Maryland football pro day | PHOTOS

Advertisement

University of Maryland Pro Day is held at Jones-Hill House.

Ravens offensive line coach Joe D'Alessandris, second left, watches prospects workout in front of NFL team scouts and coaches during 2023 University of Maryland Pro Day at Jones-Hill House on March 29, 2023.

Ravens offensive line coach Joe D'Alessandris, second left, watches prospects workout in front of NFL team scouts and coaches during 2023 University of Maryland Pro Day at Jones-Hill House on March 29, 2023. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Maryland Offensive linemen Jaelyn Duncan runs the 40-yard dash in front of NFL team scouts and coaches during 2023 University of Maryland Pro Day.

Maryland Offensive linemen Jaelyn Duncan runs the 40-yard dash in front of NFL team scouts and coaches during 2023 University of Maryland Pro Day. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Maryland kicker Chad Ryland works out in front of NFL team scouts and coaches during 2023 University of Maryland Pro Day at Jones-Hill House.

Maryland kicker Chad Ryland works out in front of NFL team scouts and coaches during 2023 University of Maryland Pro Day at Jones-Hill House. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Maryland wide-receiver Rakim Jarrett works out in front of NFL team scouts and coaches during 2023 University of Maryland Pro Day at Jones-Hill House.

Maryland wide-receiver Rakim Jarrett works out in front of NFL team scouts and coaches during 2023 University of Maryland Pro Day at Jones-Hill House. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Maryland wide-receiver Rakim Jarrett works out in front of NFL team scouts and coaches.

Maryland wide-receiver Rakim Jarrett works out in front of NFL team scouts and coaches. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Maryland Offensive linemen Johari Branch, left, and Jaelyn Duncan, right, workout in front of NFL team scouts and coaches.

Maryland Offensive linemen Johari Branch, left, and Jaelyn Duncan, right, workout in front of NFL team scouts and coaches. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Maryland Offensive linemen Jaelyn Duncan, left, and Johari Branch workout in front of NFL team scouts and coaches during 2023 University of Maryland Pro Day.

Maryland Offensive linemen Jaelyn Duncan, left, and Johari Branch workout in front of NFL team scouts and coaches during 2023 University of Maryland Pro Day. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Maryland wide receiver Dontay Demus Jr. works out in front of NFL team scouts and coaches during 2023 University of Maryland Pro Day at Jones-Hill House.

Maryland wide receiver Dontay Demus Jr. works out in front of NFL team scouts and coaches during 2023 University of Maryland Pro Day at Jones-Hill House. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Maryland defensive back Jakorian Bennett workouts in front of NFL team scouts and coaches during 2023 University of Maryland Pro Day.

Maryland defensive back Jakorian Bennett workouts in front of NFL team scouts and coaches during 2023 University of Maryland Pro Day. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Maryland cornerback Deonte Banks speaks with the media during 2023 University of Maryland Pro Day at Jones-Hill House. Banks did not work out in front of news cameras.

Maryland cornerback Deonte Banks speaks with the media during 2023 University of Maryland Pro Day at Jones-Hill House. Banks did not work out in front of news cameras. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Former Ravens TE Nick Boyle works out as a long snapper during 2023 University of Maryland Pro Day at Jones-Hill House.

Former Ravens TE Nick Boyle works out as a long snapper during 2023 University of Maryland Pro Day at Jones-Hill House. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Former Terps wide receiver Darius Heyward-Bey, top right, and Ravens player personnel assistant TJ Ajibola, bottom right, time a prospect's 40-yard run in front of other NFL team scouts and coaches during 2023 University of Maryland Pro Day at Jones-Hill House on March 29, 2023.

Former Terps wide receiver Darius Heyward-Bey, top right, and Ravens player personnel assistant TJ Ajibola, bottom right, time a prospect's 40-yard run in front of other NFL team scouts and coaches during 2023 University of Maryland Pro Day at Jones-Hill House on March 29, 2023. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
NFL team scouts and coaches record 40-yard dash times by prospects during 2023 University of Maryland Pro Day at Jones-Hill House.

NFL team scouts and coaches record 40-yard dash times by prospects during 2023 University of Maryland Pro Day at Jones-Hill House. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Maryland football head coach Mike Locksley, left, speaks with the media during 2023 University of Maryland Pro Day.

Maryland football head coach Mike Locksley, left, speaks with the media during 2023 University of Maryland Pro Day. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
NFL team scouts and coaches time 40-yard dash by a prospect during 2023 University of Maryland Pro Day.

NFL team scouts and coaches time 40-yard dash by a prospect during 2023 University of Maryland Pro Day. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
NFL team scouts and coaches time 40-yard dash by a prospect during 2023 University of Maryland Pro Day at Jones-Hill House.

NFL team scouts and coaches time 40-yard dash by a prospect during 2023 University of Maryland Pro Day at Jones-Hill House. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement