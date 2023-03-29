Maryland football pro day | PHOTOS

Ravens offensive line coach Joe D'Alessandris, second left, watches prospects workout in front of NFL team scouts and coaches during 2023 University of Maryland Pro Day at Jones-Hill House on March 29, 2023. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementMaryland Offensive linemen Jaelyn Duncan runs the 40-yard dash in front of NFL team scouts and coaches during 2023 University of Maryland Pro Day. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementMaryland kicker Chad Ryland works out in front of NFL team scouts and coaches during 2023 University of Maryland Pro Day at Jones-Hill House. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementMaryland wide-receiver Rakim Jarrett works out in front of NFL team scouts and coaches during 2023 University of Maryland Pro Day at Jones-Hill House. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementMaryland wide-receiver Rakim Jarrett works out in front of NFL team scouts and coaches. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementMaryland Offensive linemen Johari Branch, left, and Jaelyn Duncan, right, workout in front of NFL team scouts and coaches. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementMaryland Offensive linemen Jaelyn Duncan, left, and Johari Branch workout in front of NFL team scouts and coaches during 2023 University of Maryland Pro Day. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementMaryland wide receiver Dontay Demus Jr. works out in front of NFL team scouts and coaches during 2023 University of Maryland Pro Day at Jones-Hill House. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementMaryland defensive back Jakorian Bennett workouts in front of NFL team scouts and coaches during 2023 University of Maryland Pro Day. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementMaryland cornerback Deonte Banks speaks with the media during 2023 University of Maryland Pro Day at Jones-Hill House. Banks did not work out in front of news cameras. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementFormer Ravens TE Nick Boyle works out as a long snapper during 2023 University of Maryland Pro Day at Jones-Hill House. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementFormer Terps wide receiver Darius Heyward-Bey, top right, and Ravens player personnel assistant TJ Ajibola, bottom right, time a prospect's 40-yard run in front of other NFL team scouts and coaches during 2023 University of Maryland Pro Day at Jones-Hill House on March 29, 2023. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementNFL team scouts and coaches record 40-yard dash times by prospects during 2023 University of Maryland Pro Day at Jones-Hill House. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementMaryland football head coach Mike Locksley, left, speaks with the media during 2023 University of Maryland Pro Day. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementNFL team scouts and coaches time 40-yard dash by a prospect during 2023 University of Maryland Pro Day. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementNFL team scouts and coaches time 40-yard dash by a prospect during 2023 University of Maryland Pro Day at Jones-Hill House. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)