Advertisement Advertisement Terps Sports Cole Field House project | PHOTOS Sep 16, 2019 | 7:50 AM Cole Field House is being renovated. Next Gallery PHOTOS The Ravens and Terps had offensive gems this weekend. Here's how they did it. Advertisement Terps Terps Maryland's first-round picks in the NBA draft Jun 20, 2019 Maryland vs. Northwestern in Big Ten women's lacrosse final Maryland bracketology roundup: Who will Terps play, and where, in NCAA tournament? Maryland scouts for Purdue game Maryland men's basketball photos in 2018-19 Jake Layman in the NBA Mike Locksley through the years Terps soccer players, Pines and St. Clair, in action