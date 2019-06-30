Sports Maryland Terps

Randy Edsall's 5 most memorable news conferences

The Randy Edsall Era is over, six games shy of five seasons, 12 wins shy of even a .500 record. The memories are trickles, at least the positive ones, not floods.

Yet there are those news conferences and pronouncements that made even the most ardent supporter shake their head – and probably shudder.

Click the captions above to read the five that stand out.

Don Markus
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
90°