Randy Edsall's 5 most memorable news conferences

Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun

This was the news conference on national signing day and Edsall was excited – as it turned out for good reason – to talk about William Likely, the 5-7 kick returner and cornerback out of South Florida.

Edsall talked briefly about how good a prospect Likely might be.

Then Edsall spoke at length about how he survived a harrowing trip to Belle Glade, Fla., with Brian Stewart, who had just been hired as Maryland’s defensive coordinator.

"I'm very, very fortunate to be sitting here after going down to recruit Will,” Edsall said.

Edsall talked about getting bad directions from the GPS on the rental car, driving into a neighborhood where he thinks Likely’s family lived and having Stewart call the recruit to make sure they were in the right place.

Then all of a sudden, a pickup truck drove up next to them and its occupants eyeballed Edsall and Stewart as if they were Walter White and Jesse Pinkman from “Breaking Bad.” Edsall said he “hightails” it out of the development and nearly got read-ended by the truck.

By the time he reached this part, reporters all over the auditorium at the Gossett Team House were eyeballing each other in disbelief, mainly because Edsall hadn’t been much of a raconteur during his first two seasons in College Park.

"I'm calling 911 and I'm getting on the phone and I say, 'I'm the head coach of the University of Maryland, I'm out here,'” Edsall said he told police. “'I know where we're at. We're getting chased. I didn't do anything.' “'We need a police officer to come out here and make sure nothing happens.' We drive two and a half, three miles with these people chasing us and finally we get to this light and Brian outran them a little bit and get to the light and took a right and they stopped following us.”

"That's the first time in 30 years I've ever been chased out of a development and chased down a highway trying to recruit somebody."

Did it happen? We’ll never know, but given that we’re not talking about “Breaking Bad,” and Edsall had never been confused for Lou Holtz, there were more than a few who had their doubts.