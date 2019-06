Andy Lyons / Getty Images

Despite being fired this week as Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator, Hamilton's stock in the eyes of college athletic directors shouldn't be hurt that much based on what he did the past two years with Andrew Luck as well as at Stanford. The 41-year-old Hamilton has roots in the D.C.-Maryland-Virginia area, having played quarterback at Howard. He also has connections to Locksley, having gone to work for him briefly at New Mexico before Stanford coach Jim Harbaugh called Hamilton.