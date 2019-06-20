Our college basketball roundtable previews the NCAA tournament

Andy Lyons, Getty Images
Barker: Heading into its game with fifth-seeded Cincinnati, Harvard can boast something few Ivy teams have been able to claim -- a return trip to the NCAA tournament following a victory in the dance the previous year. Harvard upset New Mexico as a 14-seed last season. This year, the experienced Crimson, a 12-seed, is better than in 2013 - deeper - because forward Kyle Casey and guard Brandyn Curry have returned to school. Markus: Nebraska is one of two teams in the 68-team field that has never won an NCAA tournament game. The 11th-seeded Cornhuskers were the biggest surprise in the Big Ten this season, with wins over Michigan State, Ohio State and Wisconsin and a one-point defeat to regular season champion Michigan. There are a lot of suspect teams coming out of the Big 12 this season, and Baylor is one of them. Shaffer: Stephen F. Austin, the man, was once called "the first pioneer of the wilderness." Stephen F. Austin, the basketball team, is to face something equally untamed: VCU's "Havoc" defense. There may be no better clue to an NCAA tournament upset rooted in 19th-century history than that. The No. 12 seed Lumberjacks face the No. 5 seed Rams on Friday, and you should probably tune in. VCU will press and shoot 3s. Stephen F. Austin will protect the ball and shoot 3s. Sales of Austin biographies will soar. And America will learn why the Lumberjacks haven't lost since November. Bracken: In the West, 12th-seeded North Dakota State should be able to keep pace with fifth-seeded Oklahoma - both teams are ranked in kenpom.com's Top 20 for offensive efficiency. The Bison -- ranked first in the NCAA in field-goal percentage (50.9%) -- won't be intimidated by the Sooners' up-tempo system. Selig: I like Providence over a North Carolina team that made its hay against a weak ACC after struggling early in the season. But I actually think the biggest shocker of the tourney could come in the Round of 32, where 8/9 teams like Kentucky, Oklahoma State, Pittsburgh and Memphis are all capable of sending No. 1 seeds home early.
Barker: St. Joseph's-UConn in the East region. I love watching senior-oriented teams in the NCAA tournament. It's as if they have a secret -- poise -- that inexperienced teams can hardly fathom. St. Joseph's will count on its potent senior class against a stellar Connecticut senior, guard Shabazz Napier. It's the sort of matchup you'd expect to see in a later round. Markus: I guess it would be the one between sixth-seeded Ohio State and 11th-seeded Dayton in San Diego. I love storyline games, and the fact that the Buckeyes haven't played the Flyers during the regular season since 1988 despite being just over an hour apart qualifies. Also add in that Dayton's leading scorer, Jordan Silbert, started his career in Columbus and its coach, Archie Miller, is a former assistant under Ohio State coach Thad Matta. Shaffer: Give me Kansas State-Kentucky on Friday. I'm sure No. 9 seed Kansas State is a fine and dandy team, a real upstanding model for excellence in its Little Apple community. But this is Kentucky we're talking about, bluest of bluebloods, and seeing the (blue) Wildcats in an 8/9 game is like seeing Alabama in the Military Bowl. It seems to me this can go only two ways: Kentucky implodes, John Calipari gives the most smart-alecky news conference in recorded history, and Big Blue Nation tries to find the guys from "Men in Black" to wipe all the 40-0 talk from its collective memory. Or, alternately: the (blue) Wildcats' five-stars play like five-stars, the (purple) Wildcats get blown out, and college basketball fans the world over wonder why analysts won't acknowledge the existence of any third-round games except Wichita State-Kentucky. Bracken: No. 6 Baylor vs. #Nebrasketball. The Huskers will be primed for their first NCAA tournament appearance since 1998, and motivated for a potential second-round matchup against in-state rival Creighton. I could definitely see Tim Miles' squad pulling an upset here. Selig: I thoroughly enjoyed watching Delaware play at the CAA tournament here in Baltimore, and I think the Blue Hens' matchup with Michigan State has lots of intrigue. Delaware's guards can score with anybody, and if they find a way to loosen up the Spartans' normally stellar defense, they could ruin a lot of brackets. The biggest worry I have for the Hens is foul trouble, as they seemed to only have one reliable post player who can play big minutes.
At this point, you've gotten a taste of the First Four and are likely putting the finishing touches on that perfect bracket. Before you go any further, see what our resident college basketball "experts" have to say as they answer a few burning questions heading into Thursday's Round of 64. Our panel includes: Jeff Barker (Terps reporter) Don Markus (Terps reporter) Jonas Shaffer (producer/editor and recruiting writer) Matt Bracken (director of audience engagement) David Selig (deputy sports editor)