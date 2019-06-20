Use Code BALT69 for a $69 Ticket to One Day University on July 9
Our college basketball roundtable previews the NCAA tournament

At this point, you've gotten a taste of the First Four and are likely putting the finishing touches on that perfect bracket. Before you go any further, see what our resident college basketball "experts" have to say as they answer a few burning questions heading into Thursday's Round of 64. Our panel includes: Jeff Barker (Terps reporter) Don Markus (Terps reporter) Jonas Shaffer (producer/editor and recruiting writer) Matt Bracken (director of audience engagement) David Selig (deputy sports editor)
