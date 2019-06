Kathy Willens / AP

Maryland's Destiny Slocum glances across the aisle as an Amtrak Regional train pauses in Penn Station, Thursday, March 23, 2017, in New York. "It's my first time on the train," said Slocum, who is from Idaho. The team took the train from Baltimore to Stamford, Conn., for this weekend's NCAA women's college basketball tournament Bridgeport Regional.