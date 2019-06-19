Five questions as Maryland football begins spring practice
Maryland opens spring practices Saturday, beginning preparations for its first season in the Big Ten. The timing of the move is fortuitous. The Terps expect to have most of their key players back this season -- including quarterback C.J. Brown, sack leader Andre Monroe and wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Deon Long. Recovering from lower-leg fractures sustained last season, Diggs and Long won't be available for most of the spring drills. But both are expected back for August training camp. Here are five questions facing Maryland as it opens the workouts, which culminate with the annual red-white game on the night of April 11. -- Jeff Barker