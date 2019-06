Daniel Kucin Jr., Baltimore Sun

Brown looked good at times during preseason practice. He was more decisive after the first week, and there were fewer noticeably poor decisions during the final two weeks or so of practice. But Brown admittedly had just an OK camp, and Maryland will need him to be more consistent as a passer than he has been during the summer. Brown's main asset is his ability as a runner, but the Terps have Stefon Diggs, Deon Long and other talented players at wide receiver. Brown is the man responsible for getting them the ball.