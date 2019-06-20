Maryland football 2015 lowlights

Ray Thompson / Associated Press

Maryland entered its matchup against border rival West Virginia seemingly on the upswing. The Terps were two weeks removed from their debacle against Bowling Green, and with Caleb Rowe at quarterback the offense had a spark in a comfortable win against South Florida the week before.

All that optimism was undone before halftime in Morgantown, W.Va. West Virginia led 38-0 at halftime and 45-0 early in the fourth quarter. Late in the third quarter, the Mountaineers ran a fake punt. The only thing that saved the Terps from a shutout was a 46-yard touchdown pass from Daxx Garman to Jahrvis Davenport in the fourth quarter.

Rowe threw four interceptions before he was pulled for Garman, and the Maryland offense was stagnant for most of the game.

West Virginia coach Dana Holgorsen was going for the jugular, too. After the game, he was asked about his team's 37-0 loss to Maryland in 2013.

“We rectified that in the first half,” Holgorsen said.