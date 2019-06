File photo

March 11, 1984: Lefty Driesell won his first ACC tournament championship, over No. 16 Duke, 74-62. Junior Len Bias led the 14th-ranked Terps with 26 points by hitting 12 of 17 shots. It was Maryland's first ACC tournament title since 1958. "I came here with something to prove," Bias said. "I didn't get named to any of the all-ACC teams, first-or second-team. I wanted people to know that I could play and do it in big games." Driesell, who had once vowed to attach the trophy to the hood of his car and drive around the state of North Carolina if his team won an ACC tournament after reaching the final five times, simply put the net around his wife Joyce's neck. "In the past, I used to holler and scream at these things and say, 'Let's go out there and cut down the nets," he said. "But today I just told the players,'`Let's go win No. 23 and get out of here.'"