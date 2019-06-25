Maryland-Duke memories

Gene Sweeney Jr., Baltimore Sun
Maryland's coach from 1989-2011 reflects on beating Duke on senior night at Cameron Indoor Stadium in 2001: "That was probably [the biggest win by Maryland in the rivalry], but it wasn't because it was senior night. It was because we had blown the game a couple of weeks before [by losing a 10-point lead in the last 56 seconds of regulation] and sent us on a tailspin I wasn't sure we could get out of, culminating with a Florida State loss at home. To beat Duke in that situation gave us the confidence that we were good enough to get to the NCAA tournament. We had not an overly young team, but a pretty young team. That team had Terrence Morris and Danny Miller, and they were both gone the following year. But what that game and that year did for the returning guys was give them confidence that they could play anybody and that one of the reasons we won [the national championship] in 2002."
Duke's star guard from 1999-2002 and now an ESPN analyst, Williams talked about the unusual nature of the rivalry: "The funny thing about rivalries is that people think that the players hate each other. That's not necessarily true. I'm so happy for Steve [Blake] and the career that he's had. I still talk to Juan Dixon to this day. That friendship maybe doesn't translate to the floor. Once you set your foot across that line, I do not like you. And this is the way I'm built. And Steve Blake and Juan Dixon, they do not like me. They want to beat my head in. And that's the way we played."
With the Maryland and Duke set to play their final regular season game as ACC foes, we asked coaches, players and others involved to share some of their greatest memories from a rivalry that was once one of the fiercest in all of college basketball. -- Don Markus and Jeff Barker