Maryland-Duke memories

Gene Sweeney Jr., Baltimore Sun

Maryland's coach from 1989-2011 reflects on beating Duke on senior night at Cameron Indoor Stadium in 2001: "That was probably [the biggest win by Maryland in the rivalry], but it wasn't because it was senior night. It was because we had blown the game a couple of weeks before [by losing a 10-point lead in the last 56 seconds of regulation] and sent us on a tailspin I wasn't sure we could get out of, culminating with a Florida State loss at home. To beat Duke in that situation gave us the confidence that we were good enough to get to the NCAA tournament. We had not an overly young team, but a pretty young team. That team had Terrence Morris and Danny Miller, and they were both gone the following year. But what that game and that year did for the returning guys was give them confidence that they could play anybody and that one of the reasons we won [the national championship] in 2002."