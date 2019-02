Michael Conroy / AP

Washington Post projects:

Region: South (Louisville)

Where: Salt Lake City

Who: Belmont (projected Ohio Valley Conference champion)

Skinny: The Post projects the Bruins to win the OVC over Murray State and national sensation Ja Morant to earn the automatic bid. Belmont, which has beaten UCLA by two and lost by 11 to Purdue, is led by Dylan Windler, who averages 20.7 points per game, third best in the conference.