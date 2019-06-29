Where are the Maryland basketball players who left in 2014?

Less than a month after the Maryland men’s team finished a disappointing 17-15 season in 2013-14, Mark Turgeon announced that junior guard Nick Faust, sophomore center Shaquille Cleare and freshman guard Roddy Peters had asked for their releases to transfer.

Faust, Cleare and Peters were followed out of College Park by Charles Mitchell and Seth Allen. While the team they left behind became of one the biggest surprises in college basketball last season — finishing 28-7 overall and second (14-4) in the Big Ten Conference — the five players started over at new schools.

Here is a look at how Mitchell did in his first season at Georgia Tech and the roles the other four are expected to play for their new teams this season.