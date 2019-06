Melina Vastola, USA Today Sports

High points: Once he returned from a broken foot that forced him to miss the team's first 12 games, Allen gradually worked his way back into shape and became Maryland's most improved player, averaging better than 16 points over the last nine games. Allen scored a career-high 32 points on 11 of 15 shooting (including 7 of 10 on 3-pointers) in a home win over Florida State. Low points: After missing the early part of the season because of the injury, Allen's improvement came mostly as a shooter, not as a point guard. The 6-1 sophomore is still is prone to taking questionable shots and going one-on-one. He had only four games with five assists or more, and his defense was also inconsistent, at best. What's ahead: Allen can be just as dynamic a scorer as Wells, maybe even more because of his ability to get hot from the outside. Any chance of playing in the NBA will likely be at point guard because of his size, but it seems likely that Mark Turgeon will move Allen off the ball next season if incoming freshman Melo Trimble can handle the point.