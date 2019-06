Ryan M. Kelly / Associated Press

The Terps had to travel across the country as a No. 3 seed, all but serving as chum for No. 1 overall seed UCLA, but Bruins coach John Savage said they were the best No. 3 seed he had ever seen. That’s because they didn’t deserve to be one. Maryland was ranked as highly as No. 12 in one national poll before injuries, including to Wade, first baseman Andrew Bechtold and pitcher Tayler Stiles. Freshman shortstop Tim Lewis has been playing banged up all year, too. But they’ve played sound baseball over runs through the Big Ten Conference tournament, in which Maryland won three straight before losing the championship game to Michigan, and through the Los Angeles regional. Szefc (pictured) doesn’t discount the fact that the core of his team has played deep into its conference and NCAA tournaments the past two seasons, and that it knows how to handle packed opposing stadiums with a lot on the line. And they know that, having been there before, it’s not enough to just put on a good showing. Wade wouldn’t go as far as to say that they were simply happy to be there at last year’s super regional, but he said this year is different. “People may think, ‘Oh, they made it again,’ ” Wade said. “We know we made it, but we’re not satisfied at all.”