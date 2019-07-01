Former Terps set for NFL playoffs

Ann Heisenfelt / Associated Press
Diggs lasted until the fifth round of the NFL draft in April, and he has made plenty of teams regret passing on him during a strong rookie season for the NFC North champion Vikings. Diggs finished the regular season with 52 catches for 720 yards and four touchdowns despite not playing in the first three games of the season. He turned heads with 19 catches for 324 yards and a touchdown in his first three games, and he had his first two-touchdown game against the Chicago Bears on Dec. 20.Minnesota opens the playoffs with a wild-card game against Seattle on Sunday. Diggs had two catches for 22 yards in the Vikings’ 38-7 loss to the Seahawks on Dec. 6.
After spending the first nine years of his NFL career in San Francisco, where he had at least 500 receiving yards six times, Davis was traded to the Broncos by the 49ers in early November. In nine games with Denver, Davis has 20 catches for 208 yards, but he didn’t record a catch in the final two games of the season for the AFC West champions. He finished the regular season without a touchdown for the first time in his career.The Broncos have a first-round bye in the AFC playoffs.
With the NFL playoffs set to begin Saturday, there are six former Maryland football players hoping to advance deep into January and February. Some are young upstarts. Some are veterans with lengthy careers already under their belts. In the end, the goal is the same: Super Bowl 50. Here are the six former Terps who will be in action over the next few weeks.
