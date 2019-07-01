Former Terps set for NFL playoffs

Ann Heisenfelt / Associated Press

Diggs lasted until the fifth round of the NFL draft in April, and he has made plenty of teams regret passing on him during a strong rookie season for the NFC North champion Vikings. Diggs finished the regular season with 52 catches for 720 yards and four touchdowns despite not playing in the first three games of the season. He turned heads with 19 catches for 324 yards and a touchdown in his first three games, and he had his first two-touchdown game against the Chicago Bears on Dec. 20.Minnesota opens the playoffs with a wild-card game against Seattle on Sunday. Diggs had two catches for 22 yards in the Vikings’ 38-7 loss to the Seahawks on Dec. 6.