Five highlights from the Terps' football season

Ever since interim coach Mike Locksley took over for the fired Randy Edsall on Oct. 11, Maryland had been having more fun and playing loose. But the results hadn’t quite shown, and the Terps lost their first five games under Locksley. But after trailing 24-3 and 31-10 in the second quarter at Rutgers last weekend, Maryland reeled off an epic comeback to close their season with a victory.
Running back Brandon Ross rushed for 173 yards and three touchdowns, and the Terps, led by backup quarterback Caleb Rowe, rushed for 401 yards and six touchdowns against the Scarlet Knights. Ross capped the comeback with an 80-yard touchdown run with less than five minutes left in the game.
The loss ended an eight-game losing streak for Maryland and assured the Terps would not finish the season winless in the Big Ten.
Maryland got off to a fast start in its season opener against Richmond, but cornerback Will Likely got off to the fastest of all. In the Terps’ 50-21 victory over the Spiders, the junior returned eight punts for 233 yards and a touchdown, breaking the conference’s record for punt return yardage set by Iowa legend Nile Kinnick in 1939. Likely had 296 all-purpose yards on 10 touches that game.
It kickstarted a season that would end with Likely winning the Big Ten’s newly created Rodgers-Dwight Return Specialist of the Year award to honor the conference’s top returner. Likely finished the season averaging 17.7 yards per punt return with two touchdowns, and he also had a 100-yard kickoff return touchdown at Iowa on Oct. 31.
For the season, Likely averaged 118.8 all-purpose yards per game, while playing defense, offense and special teams by the end of the season. He sat out the season finale at Rutgers with an ankle injury.
Maryland wrapped up its season this past weekend, ending nearly three months of games and four months of practices. There’s plenty of change headed toward College Park in the future with a coaching search underway, but there’s still a little time to look back on a forgettable season that had its share of highlights.
Daniel Gallen