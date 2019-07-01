Sports Maryland Terps

Five highlights from the Terps' football season

Maryland wrapped up its season this past weekend, ending nearly three months of games and four months of practices. There’s plenty of change headed toward College Park in the future with a coaching search underway, but there’s still a little time to look back on a forgettable season that had its share of highlights.

Daniel Gallen
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
82°