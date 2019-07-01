Five highlights from the Terps' football season

Alex Goodlett / Getty Images

Ever since interim coach Mike Locksley took over for the fired Randy Edsall on Oct. 11, Maryland had been having more fun and playing loose. But the results hadn’t quite shown, and the Terps lost their first five games under Locksley. But after trailing 24-3 and 31-10 in the second quarter at Rutgers last weekend, Maryland reeled off an epic comeback to close their season with a victory.

Running back Brandon Ross rushed for 173 yards and three touchdowns, and the Terps, led by backup quarterback Caleb Rowe, rushed for 401 yards and six touchdowns against the Scarlet Knights. Ross capped the comeback with an 80-yard touchdown run with less than five minutes left in the game.

The loss ended an eight-game losing streak for Maryland and assured the Terps would not finish the season winless in the Big Ten.