Don Markus' Cole Field House memories

While there were a few great college players to grace the court at Cole between 1985 and 2002, the top of the list is occupied by four. But as dynamic as Juan Dixon was during his last three years in College Park, as great as Joe Smith was in his two season,s and as exciting as Steve Francis was in his one year, Bias is clearly as the top. Covering Bias as a reporter was nearly as difficult as covering him as a player -- he often hid out in a tiny bathroom in the locker room to avoid reporters, saying he wanted his teammates to get attention. But as a player, the only one who was as breathtaking for me to watch up close at the time was Michael Jordan. I often said -- and wrote -- that Bias would have been Jordan's rival had he not died tragically.